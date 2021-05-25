Tendies Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,653.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $628,297.23 and approximately $66,653.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.00968328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,868.70 or 0.09849573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,016 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,016 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

