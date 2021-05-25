Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

