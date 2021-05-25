Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 445,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.