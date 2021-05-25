Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 580.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

