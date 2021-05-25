Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

