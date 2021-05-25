Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Unisys worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

