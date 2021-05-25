Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,303 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Luminex worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $6,045,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

