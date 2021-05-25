Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

