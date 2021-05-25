The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE BK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 116,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,421. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.