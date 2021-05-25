The Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $307.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.54.

BA opened at $237.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

