The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,052.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,057.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $16,914,784 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

