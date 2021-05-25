The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:CATO opened at $15.51 on Friday. The Cato has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Cato by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

