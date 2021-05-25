The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,792,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,557. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

