The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.