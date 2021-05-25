The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.43

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.