The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.43

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
