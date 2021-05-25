The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$26.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$26.00 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.64.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.22. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.