The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $164.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.72. 702,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Analyst Recommendations for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

