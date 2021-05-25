The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $316.14. 81,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

