The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $345.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

