The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 25th

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.