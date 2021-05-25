The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,930 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 4.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

KHC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 103,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

