The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

