The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 24,421 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Safehold worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 697.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 12.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $242,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

