The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Olin worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

