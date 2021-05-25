The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,514 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

WING stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

