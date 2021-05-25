The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $30,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,185,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The OLB Group stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

