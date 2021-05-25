The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $44,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT stock opened at $182.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

