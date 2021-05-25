The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.29. The stock had a trading volume of 933,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,972. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.18.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,470 shares of company stock worth $79,461,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

