The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $69,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

