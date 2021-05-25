The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

DIS opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

