The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

WMB opened at $26.51 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

