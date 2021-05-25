Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Total stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

