Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.11 and its 200-day moving average is $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

