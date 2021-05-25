Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 82,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,837,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,733,000 after buying an additional 1,634,818 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

