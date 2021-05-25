Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,090,667 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090,667 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,005,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4,584.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

