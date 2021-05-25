Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 485 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

