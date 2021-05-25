THORChain Price Hits $13.23 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $13.23 or 0.00033712 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $308.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00370137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00183677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00871284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,236,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

