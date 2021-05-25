Thore Cash Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $44,912.79 and approximately $128,399.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00483180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

