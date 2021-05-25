Tlwm Acquires 58,757 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tlwm owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,296. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

