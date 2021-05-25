Tlwm Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 176,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,913. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

