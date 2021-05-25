Tlwm Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 176,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,913. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit