Tlwm Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Amgen were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

