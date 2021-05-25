Tlwm Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

BSMN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 4,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

