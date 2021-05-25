Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 6,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit