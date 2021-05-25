Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 6,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

