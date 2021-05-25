Towerpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.