Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 42,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

