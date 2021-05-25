Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 711,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,654. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

