Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline has an average rating of “Hold”.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit