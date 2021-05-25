Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline has an average rating of “Hold”.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

