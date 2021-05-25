Trainline’s (TNLIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

