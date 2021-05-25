Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 2.3%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.09. 424,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 292,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

The company has a market cap of C$192.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

