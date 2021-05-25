TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 2,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

